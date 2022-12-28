Woman among three arrested in honey trap case in Karnal

: The district police have arrested three people, including a woman, for allegedly honey-trapping a Kaithal-based man and blackmailing him to extort money.

The accused, who were arrested on Tuesday, have been identified as Vikash Kumar alias Vicky, Monu Singh and Simran Kaur, all residents of Karnal.

Incharge of Ram Nagar police station Jagbir Singh said a case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 34, 384, 420 and 323. He said that the police have also recovered ₹ 16,000 cash from the accused. They were produced in the court and were sent to the judicial custody.

Police said that the accused had implicated a man from Rajaund of Kaithal in a false case and they were blackmailing him to extort money.

In his complaint to police, the victim alleged that the woman had invited him to her house in a locality in Karnal and accused Vicky was already present there. They made an objectionable video of him and thrashed him. The victim also accused them of snatching ₹ 1.3 lakh cash and a cheque of ₹ 4 lakh from him.

Later, the accused also started blackmailing him and demanded ₹ 1 lakh from him, threatening to post his video on social media.