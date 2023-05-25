Haryana: Woman among two arrested with 1.5-kg opium

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested by the Kurukshetra police for drug smuggling. The police have also recovered 1.5-kg opium from their possession. They were arrested near Shahbad and during the interception, the police recovered opium from them.

The accused have been identified as Ratan Lal and Shamnoor of Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh.

They purchase opium from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and sell it at higher prices in Haryana and Punjab. They were arrested near Shahbad and during the interception, the police recovered opium from them. The police said the accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and were produced in a court which sent them to judicial custody.