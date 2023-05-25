Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Woman among two arrested with 1.5-kg opium

Haryana: Woman among two arrested with 1.5-kg opium

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 25, 2023 12:39 AM IST

They purchase opium from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and sell it at higher prices in Haryana and Punjab

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested by the Kurukshetra police for drug smuggling. The police have also recovered 1.5-kg opium from their possession.

They were arrested near Shahbad and during the interception, the police recovered opium from them.
They were arrested near Shahbad and during the interception, the police recovered opium from them.

The accused have been identified as Ratan Lal and Shamnoor of Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh.

They purchase opium from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and sell it at higher prices in Haryana and Punjab. They were arrested near Shahbad and during the interception, the police recovered opium from them. The police said the accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and were produced in a court which sent them to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ndps act uttar pradesh
ndps act uttar pradesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out