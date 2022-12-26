Woman arrested with 14 banned injections in Chandigarh
The 50-year-old accused, a resident of Sector 25, Chandigarh, was booked under the NDPS Act at the Sector 11 police station; she was arrested with banned injections
A woman was arrested with 14 buprenorphine injections near the government school in Sector 25D on Saturday. The accused, Lajo, 50, a resident of Sector 25 was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 11 police station. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.
GGDSD College holds alumni meet
New Year celebrations at CITCO hotels
CHANDIGARH CITCO’s Hotel Mountview, Hotel Shivalikview, and Hotel Parkview will be holding New Year celebrations. The hotels are offering attractive discounts and a lavish spread. Managing director CITCO Purva Garg said, “CITCO is a tourism entity, bringing the best food and celebration in this season of festivity.”
Tewari inaugurates open air gym in Dhanas
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics