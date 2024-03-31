Woman, brother booked for making extortion calls to husband

The Dugri police booked a woman along with her brother for threatening her husband to extort ₹30 lakh on the pretext of divorcing him. The woman was living separately from her husband for the past few years following a strained relationship. It is alleged that the victim has asked for a divorce for which the woman was forcing him to pay her ₹30 lakh and making extortion calls from different numbers with the help of their aides. (Stock photo)

The accused have been identified as Gurjeet Kaur of Village Jatana of Rupnagar, her brother Paramveer Singh, while their aides are yet to be unidentified.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The police lodged an FIR against them on the complaint of Amardeep Singh, a businessman from Dugri. The complainant said that he married Gurjeet Kaur on January 19, 2018. However, due to their strained relations, Gurjeet had left the house long ago and filed a complaint of dowry harassment against him. While the case was undertrial, Gurjeet and her brother Paramveer started pressuring him for money.

He added that the accused demanded ₹30 lakh from him for divorce. When he refused, the accused started threatening him with the help of their aides, who used to make threatening calls and messages to him.

Sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said that after investigation the police lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.