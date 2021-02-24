Woman cashier loses 2.2 lakh to snatchers in Mohali’s Kharar

Two unidentified miscreants snatched a bag containing ₹2.26 lakh in cash and three cheques worth ₹18,930 from a woman working as a cashier for Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the district police said on Tuesday.

In her police compliant, Karamjit Kaur said the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon near the electricity board office in Kharar when she was going to a bank to deposit cash. As soon as she left the office, the miscreants came on a bike and snatched her bag and fled.

Kaur said that she was able to see one of the snatchers as the other was wearing a helmet.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case against the bike-borne duo under Section 379-B (snatching) of the IPC and started investigation.

Thieves flee with purse of bride’s mother at Dhakoli banquet hall

In another theft case, the purse of a bride’s mother, containing ₹2 lakh, gold jewellery and some shagun envelops, was stolen during a wedding in Dhakoli.

The bride’s father, Harpal Singh of Shakti Nagar in Dera Bassi, told police that his daughter’s wedding was being held at Grand Nimantran Palace on Monday evening when the incident took place.

His wife had kept the purse on a sofa during the garland ceremony, and found it missing after sometime.

As the theft was recorded in the CCTV camera installed at the premises, it showed two men leaving with the purse.

A case has been registered under Section 380 (theft) of the IPC at the Dhakoli police station.

Superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said they have zeroed in on the accused in both cases. They will be arrested soon, she said.

Gang that loots women after offering lift strikes again in Zirakpur

Two women in a car snatched gold bangles from an elderly woman after offering her lift in a car in Zirakpur on Tuesday. This was second such incident in Zirakpur and third in the tricity this month.

Suresh Sharma, 64, a resident of Badal Colony, told police that she was returning from a relative’s house in Lohgarh when a Maruti Suzuki Swift car stopped next to her. A woman disembarked from the car, which was being driven by a man, and told Suresh that she wanted to talk to her about a wedding proposal for her son. There was another woman sitting in the vehicle

When Suresh replied that she does not want to get her son married as yet, the woman gave the reference of a youth known to her and said he had asked them to talk to her. The woman then offered her a lift.

As soon as Suresh sat in the car, the two women threatened her and forcibly removed her two gold bangles and threw her out of the moving vehicle on the Patiala road before fleeing. Suresh claimed the two bangles were worth ₹1.2 lakh. Police have registered a case.

In a similar incident on February 7, two women in a Swift Dzire, being driven by a man, robbed a 35-year-old woman of her gold chain after offering her lift on the Chandigarh road in Zirakpur. Later, on February 16, a 65-year-old woman lost her gold bangles after being offered lift in Sector 44, Chandigarh. That car, too, had two women and a male driver.