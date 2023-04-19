Husband ends life, Ludhiana woman cop held for abetment

The Tibba police on Tuesday arrested a woman constable for abetment to suicide after her husband allegedly ended his life after she developed illicit relations with another. The Tibba police on Tuesday arrested a woman constable for abetment to suicide after her husband allegedly ended his life after she developed illicit relations with another. (Getty images)

However, her male friend Manpreet Singh of New Subhash Nagar, who is also booked in the case, is absconding.

The accused constable was deputed at Tibba police station.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of the father of the victim.

The complainant stated that his son, 42, owned a printing unit. He had married the accused 17 years ago.

He alleged that his daughter-in-law had developed illicit relations with Manpreet and did not stop meeting him even when her husband stopped her.

The complainant alleged that on April 16, her daughter-in-law was not on duty, but she returned home late. When his son objected to it, the woman called Manpreet and the duo humiliated his son, who went to his printing unit and ended his life by consuming poison.

Sub-Inspector Rajandeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have lodged an FIR under sections 306, 506 and 34 of the IPC.