Woman, daughter found dead in house in Rohtak
The bodies of a woman and her six-year-old daughter were recovered from their rented house in Rohtak on Wednesday morning, police said.
“The woman’s husband is missing. We are on the lookout to question him,” city police station in-charge Rajesh Saini said.
He said the family’s domestic help found the woman and her daughter dead when she came to work in the morning. “There was froth coming out of their mouths. Prima facie it appears the woman and her daughter were poisoned and strangulated to death,” Saini said.
The bodies were sent to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) for post-mortem.
The woman belongs to a village in Rohtak district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman, daughter found dead in house in Rohtak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away at the age of 60
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 dead, 3 injured in Haryana cracker factory blast
- The blast took place around 9.30 pm when the workers were inside the factory located on the Ghogripur road in Karnal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amritsar train tragedy: Govt acts against 4 MC officials; too little, say victims’ kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No need for leadership experiment in Punjab: Sunil Jakhar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The politics behind ‘Capt for 2022’ gambit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab imposes fresh curbs as Covid cases spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khanna-based convenience store worker shot dead by robbers in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 PEC alumnae part of NASA’s Mars mission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PGIMER to administer second vaccine dose till March 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman cashier loses ₹2.2 lakh to snatchers in Mohali’s Kharar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchkula court issues attachment warrant to SBI branch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh beat Bengal at Eden Gardens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid surge in Covid cases, Chandigarh admn mulls curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vij seeks new DGP, stokes controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox