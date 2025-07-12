Woman dies after being shot at by retired army man

Government railway police (GRP) here, arrested a drunk retired army personnel after he shot at a 35-year-old woman at Rohtak railway station on Friday evening. Police and GRP officials at the crime site at Rohtak railway station on Friday. here after an ex-serviceman fired shots at a woman. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTime)

The deceased woman has been identified as Pinki, a resident of Julana in Jind. Rohtak government railway police have arrested accused Wazir Singh, a retired army personnel, who belongs to Lajwana Khurd village in Jind.

Rohtak GRP station house officer (SHO) Joginder Singh said that the incident took place on Friday evening when the woman and the accused were waiting for a train at Rohtak railway station.

“The accused Wazir asked people to disperse and he fired shots at the woman in the back and she fell on the ground. The accused entered the train and people raised the alarm. We have arrested him from inside the train and the woman has been rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here. Both of them were known to each other and were staying at different colonies in Rohtak and working in separate factories,” he added.

The SHO said that the accused was drunk when he committed the crime and they will ascertain the reason for the firing once he regains consciousness.

The woman’s son, Lakshay, 21, said that his mother has passed away during treatment at PGIMS.

“My mother had given ₹10 lakh to retired army man and she was demanding money back. Instead of returning the money he killed my mother,” he said.