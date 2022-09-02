Woman dies after she is thrown out of train for resisting sexual assault bid
: A 30-year-old woman returning home with her nine-year-old son was killed on Thursday night after she was allegedly thrown out of a moving train for fighting back a drug-addicted, who tried to sexually assault her in Haryana’s Fatehabad, police said on Friday
: A 30-year-old woman returning home with her nine-year-old son was killed on Thursday night after she was allegedly thrown out of a moving train for fighting back a drug-addicted, who tried to sexually assault her in Haryana’s Fatehabad, police said on Friday.
The woman’s husband, who was waiting for them at the Tohana railway station, said his son was inconsolable when he narrated to him how his mother was pushed from the train around two kilometres away.
“My wife called me when she was 20 kilometres away and asked me to come to the station and pick them up.” He added his wife and their son were returning from her parents’ home.
Railway police sub-inspector Jagdish Singh said the woman’s body was found on the railway track near the Tohana station on Friday morning. “ ...the accused boarded the train at Narwana in Jind. After seeing the woman, he tried to molest her. She tried to fight back.”
He identified the accused as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Kalwan in Jind’s Narwana. “He pushed the woman out of the train and jumped out himself.”
Fatehabad police superintendent Astha Modi said the woman was alone in the railway coach along with her son when Kumar tried to assault her. “The accused Sandeep is a drug addict.” Modi said the attacker was arrested and booked for murder and assault. “He was drunk when the incident took place.”
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
-
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics