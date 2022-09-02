Woman dies after she is thrown out of train for resisting sexual assault bid

: A 30-year-old woman returning home with her nine-year-old son was killed on Thursday night after she was allegedly thrown out of a moving train for fighting back a drug-addicted, who tried to sexually assault her in Haryana’s Fatehabad, police said on Friday.

The woman’s husband, who was waiting for them at the Tohana railway station, said his son was inconsolable when he narrated to him how his mother was pushed from the train around two kilometres away.

“My wife called me when she was 20 kilometres away and asked me to come to the station and pick them up.” He added his wife and their son were returning from her parents’ home.

Railway police sub-inspector Jagdish Singh said the woman’s body was found on the railway track near the Tohana station on Friday morning. “ ...the accused boarded the train at Narwana in Jind. After seeing the woman, he tried to molest her. She tried to fight back.”

He identified the accused as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Kalwan in Jind’s Narwana. “He pushed the woman out of the train and jumped out himself.”

Fatehabad police superintendent Astha Modi said the woman was alone in the railway coach along with her son when Kumar tried to assault her. “The accused Sandeep is a drug addict.” Modi said the attacker was arrested and booked for murder and assault. “He was drunk when the incident took place.”