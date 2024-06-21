Woman dies three days after accident at CCTV blind spot near Chandigarh’s PGI

Three days after a road accident claimed the life of a 62-year-old heart patient near PGI, his wife on Wednesday night also succumbed to injuries sustained in the mishap. Naresh Kumari was returning home with her husband after purchasing his medicines from PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT)

The deceased have been identified as Lekhraj Chawla and his 60-year-old wife Naresh Kumari. The couple was returning home on Sunday night after purchasing medicines when the accident took place.

The accident occurred outside the range of CCTV cameras, leaving police to rely on eyewitness accounts. A case was registered under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) against unidentified accused. However, police stated that the scooter may have slipped on its own as Lekhraj collapsed.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said multiple passers-by said they only saw victims lying on the road, suggesting it was not a hit-and-run case.

“There was no dent on the scooter, and we corroborated the incident with passing vehicles. It appears that the victim, who was a heart patient, collapsed, causing the scooter to lose balance and fall,” Kaur said.

Son demands further probe

The couple’s son, Devinder Chawla, 30, who owns a fruit and vegetable shop in Sector 70, Mohali, however, disputes claimed that the scooter was dragged for at least six metres and the victims fell at a distance from the vehicle. He questioned how a scooter moving at 30-40 km/h could have met with such a brutal accident without external force. He insists it is a hit-and-run case and urges the police to investigate further.

“My mother sustained a brain injury and multiple fractures, while my father sustained injuries to his legs and hand, with a fatal head injury leading to his death on the spot. I have lost both of my parents, and I seek justice from the police authorities,” he added.

Chawal said a caller had informed him about an unidentified vehicle hitting his parent’s scooter. The victims were rushed to PGI for treatment, where Lekhraj was declared dead on arrival.