News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman found dead in Chandigarh was murdered by husband over infidelity, say police

Woman found dead in Chandigarh was murdered by husband over infidelity, say police

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 20, 2023 08:24 AM IST

Investigators said the accused strangled his wife to death with his hands on Wednesday night and dumped her body near Plot Number 212, Phase 1, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, in a secluded area

The woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Friday afternoon, was murdered by her husband over infidelity, police said on Sunday.

Cracking the case within 48 hours, Chandigarh Police have arrested the accused, Ramesh Kumar, 30, of Hallomajra. He works at a liquor factory in Industrial Area.
Cracking the case within 48 hours, Chandigarh Police have arrested the accused, Ramesh Kumar, 30, of Hallomajra. He works at a liquor factory in Industrial Area. (iStock)

Cracking the case within 48 hours, police have arrested the accused, Ramesh Kumar, 30. He works at a liquor factory in Industrial Area and lives in Hallomajra.

The victim, Archana, 26, worked as a domestic help in a house in Sector 27.

The body was discovered on Friday, following which police were sounded.

“The couple had got married three years ago and had a troubled married life. Sometime ago, Ramesh learnt of his wife’s extra-marital affair, which spurred frequent quarrels. Ramesh also wanted his wife to stay at his native place in Bihar, but she insisted on coming to Chandigarh. They were currently living separately. We have also identified the man she was seeing,” said an investigator.

Police said on Wednesday night, Ramesh called Archana near Plot Number 212, where he strangled her to death with his hands. “The accused is tasked with stock loading at the liquor factory and has a strong build. After identifying the victim, we confronted Ramesh as his sister-in-law suspected his involvement in Archana’s death. He was eventually arrested,” a cop stated.

The accused was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station, following the complaint of his sister-in-law, who also stays in Hallomajra.

Monday, November 20, 2023
