The Khanna police arrested a woman for allegedly recording a lewd video of her ‘friend’ and blackmailing her for money. Woman held for recording lewd video of ‘friend’, blackmailing her

Police said that the accused demanded ₹1 lakh from the woman, failing which she threatened to make the videos viral.

The complainant, who is a resident of Guru Harkrishan Nagar of Malerkotla Road in Khanna, alleged that she was involved in litigation with her in-laws over a matrimonial issue and a complaint on this matter is under investigation at Women Cell of Khanna.

The complainant said that the accused is helping her in-laws through this lewd video and making allegations against her of being involved in prostitution.

The accused has been identified as Ramandeep Kaur of Chhota Khanna Road.

The complainant stated that she met the accused in civil hospital on September 19 and befriended her. The victim said that her brother was admitted to the civil hospital. The daughter of the accused was also admitted there.

The victim said that she went to the house of the accused, which was near the hospital, to take a bath, where the accused offered her tea and biscuits. After consuming tea, she lost consciousness. Meanwhile, the accused recorded lewd videos of her and started blackmailing her for money.

Sub-inspector Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 384 (extortion) and 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extor­tion) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at City 2 police station in Khanna. The police arrested the accused after lodging the FIR. The videos of the victims are yet to be recovered from her.

