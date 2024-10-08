Woman killed as ambulance hits stationary truck in Hoshiarpur

A woman was killed, and four persons sustained serious injuries as a private ambulance collided with a stationary truck in Dasuya on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway in the wee hours of Tuesday. The ambulance was carrying a patient from Jammu to DMCH Ludhiana. It rammed into the truck Near Takkar Sahib bus stop leading to the death of the woman. The patient was also injured in the accident. All the injured were rushed to civil hospitals in Dasuya and Mukerian from where they were referred to bigger hospitals. Dasuya police are investigating the case.

