Woman, live-in partner ‘manhandled’ by cops: Panchkula Police to hold inquiry: ACP

The Panchkula Police will hold an inquiry into the alleged harassment of a 22-year-old woman and her 19-year-old live-in partner at the Sector 25 police post, which allegedly led to a suicide bid by the former. Before taking the extreme step, the woman had submitted a written complaint to the Haryana State Commission for Women, DCP office and at the CM Window about their alleged manhandling and mistreatment at the hands of cops posted at the Sector 25 police post.

HT had on Saturday highlighted the plight of the 22-year-old woman who has been under treatment at the civil hospital for the past five days after the suicide bid.

ACP Aryan Chaudhary said, “We have received two complaints in the matter -- one lodged on December 20 and the other today. We will hold an inquiry into the matter.”

The fresh complaint has been filed by the 22-year-old woman’s mother, who stated that on December 16, when her daughter had returned from the police post, she had been repeatedly saying that she was insulted by the cops.

As per the complaint, earlier submitted by the 22-year-old to the women’s commission, her 19-year-old live-in partner’s family was planning to forcefully marry her off to someone else. In wake of this as the duo planned to move to Delhi, the 19-year-old woman’s family had registered a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code against the 22-year-old, at Chandimandir police station.