Woman, live-in partner ‘tortured’ by cops: HC seeks details about latter’s 2 Aadhaar cards

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to provide details about two Aadhaar cards with different date of births issued to the same woman. On December 23, Hindustan Times had highlighted the plight of the 22-year-old woman who was hospitalised after a suicide bid. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The details have been sought in a case wherein a 22-year-old woman had alleged that her same-sex partner, aged 19, had been forcibly detained by the latter’s parents and had demanded that HC order for her production before the court.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On December 23, Hindustan Times had highlighted the plight of the 22-year-old woman who was hospitalised after a suicide bid.

Also read: Divorced Muslim woman’s right to maintenance from ex-husband unconditional: HC

Before taking the extreme step, the woman had submitted a written complaint to the Haryana State Commission for Women, DCP office and at the CM Window about the alleged manhandling and mistreatment she and her live-in partner had borne at the hands of cops posted at the Sector 25 police post in Panchkula. The next day, Panchkula Police had claimed that a probe had been ordered into the matter.

Later, the woman had approached the high court, seeking its intervention.

During the hearing on January 4, the police failed to produce the 19-year-old and her family, and it was informed that when the police team went to Uttar Pradesh, they faced resistance from locals. It also came to light that while petition says the woman was born in 2004, the two Aadhaar cards had different dates of birth of 2007.

Now, posting the matter for January 12, the court has directed the Panchkula commissioner of police to make necessary arrangements for producing the 19-year-old, along with her parents. It also requested the secretary, Haryana State Legal Services Authority, to bear expenses of their travel and stay.

The court has also appointed a lawyer to represent them. The legal aid fee will be paid by the legal services authority.