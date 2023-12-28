Woman, live-in partner ‘tortured’ by cops: High asks Haryana to produce woman in court

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the state government to produce the 19-year-old woman, who is the live-in partner of a Panchkula woman who had attempted suicide last week, in the court on January 4. The woman, in her plea, stated that she fears for the life of her partner as after her parents took her away, she got a distress message from her. (Shutterstock)

Acting on the plea from the 22-year-old woman, the HC bench of justice Sandeep Moudgil observed that “the matter seems to be of serious concern to the court” and directed the government through station house officer, Chandimandir, to produce the girl along with her family in the court.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Last Saturday, Hindustan Times had highlighted the plight of the 22-year-old woman who was hospitalised after her suicide bid.

Before taking the extreme step, the woman had submitted a written complaint to the Haryana State Commission for Women, DCP office and at the CM Window about the alleged manhandling and mistreatment she and her live-in partner bore at the hands of cops posted at the Sector 25 police post in Panchkula. The next day, Panchkula Police had claimed that a probe has been ordered into the matter.

As per the complaint, her 19-year-old live-in partner’s family was planning to forcefully marry her off to someone. In wake of this as the duo planned to move to Delhi, the 19-year-old woman’s family registered a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code against the 22-year-old.

The woman, in her plea, stated that she fears for the life of her partner as after her parents took her away, she got a distress message from her.