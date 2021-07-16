Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman, lover held for murdering mother-in-law, dumping body in Ambala
Woman, lover held for murdering mother-in-law, dumping body in Ambala

Victim was strangled to death before being dumped near the Ambala Central Jail; had confronted the accused about their affair
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:48 AM IST

Cracking the murder of a Chandigarh woman within 24 hours, Ambala police have arrested her daughter-in-law and her lover.

The deceased, Sushma Chauhan, 55, a resident of Sector 45, was found dead near the railway tracks behind Ambala Central Jail on Thursday. She worked as a private caretaker in Chandigarh and was missing since Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Rajni, wife of the deceased’s elder son Amit and hailing from Kharar, and Swaran Singh, a taxi driver from Ropar.

“As the victim learnt of Rajni’s affair and confronted her, she killed her in connivance with Swaran. After strangling her to death, they dumped her body near the railway tracks,” said superintendent of police Hamid Akhtar.

The victim’s body was found on Wednesday and she was identified with the help of her Aadhaar card. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy and the last rites were performed in Chandigarh on Thursday.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

