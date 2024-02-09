 Woman mauled by stray dogs: Human rights panel seeks report from Kapurthala DC by March 12 - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman mauled by stray dogs: Human rights panel seeks report from Kapurthala DC by March 12

Woman mauled by stray dogs: Human rights panel seeks report from Kapurthala DC by March 12

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Feb 09, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Taking suo motu cognizance of a pack of stray dogs mauling a woman in Kapurthala, the Punjab state human rights commission on Wednesday morning issued notice to deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, seeking a report before the next day of hearing i.e. March 12.

Pari Devi, 32, was found near a ground in Kapurthala’s Passan Kadim village. (HT File)

On Wednesday morning, the mutilated body of the woman, identified as Pari Devi, 32, was found near a village ground in Kapurthala’s Passan Kadim village. As per the village sarpanch, Gurdev Singh the woman’s body had bite marks on her head and face.

After the recovery of the body, DC Panchal directed the officials concerned to immediately take necessary action in this regard and take all possible measures to keep a check on the stray dog menace.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the media reports, the commission comprising its chairperson justice Sant Parkash and member justice Nirmaljit Kaur, called for the report from the Kapurthala deputy commissioner.

“The deputy commissioner has been directed to look into the complaint and submit his report a week before the next date of hearing i.e. March 12,” the commissioner’s orders stated.

5-member committee constituted

On Thursday, DC held a meeting with sarpanches, residents of affected villages and officials concerned and constituted a 5-member committee led by an additional deputy commissioner (development), with SDM, DSP, BDPO, Sultanpur Lodhi, sarpanches of affected villages and deputy director animal husbandry as it members.

“The committee would act with strict compliance with government guidelines and time-to-time directives issued by the courts. It would look into the problem at village Passan Kadim, Nabipur, Chuharpur, Chaladha, Doda Wazir and Fattowal besides taking possible measure to redress the issue in the right earnest,” he said.

Friday, February 09, 2024
