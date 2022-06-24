Woman out for walk at 6 am loses gold chain to snatchers in Chandigarh

Snatchers struck again in Chandigarh, this time targeting a woman who was out for a morning walk in Sector 51 on Wednesday.

Sarita, who lives in Sector 51, reported that she left home for her daily morning walk around 6 am. She was near the slip road in Sector 51-B, when two men on a motorcycle snatched her gold chain and pendant, and sped away.

Alarmed by the attack, she could not note down the motorcycle’s registration number. On her complaint, police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-49 police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to get clues about the accused.