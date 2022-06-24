Woman out for walk at 6 am loses gold chain to snatchers in Chandigarh
Snatchers struck again in Chandigarh, this time targeting a woman who was out for a morning walk in Sector 51 on Wednesday.
Sarita, who lives in Sector 51, reported that she left home for her daily morning walk around 6 am. She was near the slip road in Sector 51-B, when two men on a motorcycle snatched her gold chain and pendant, and sped away.
Alarmed by the attack, she could not note down the motorcycle’s registration number. On her complaint, police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-49 police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to get clues about the accused.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 24, 2022
Capricorn’s indifferent attitude is likely to rub off on partner and make an outing colourless, while, Aquarius’ focus may need to be sharp to excel on the academic front. Pisces are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. Scorpio’s foresight on the financial front is likely to increase their assets and wealth manifold.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics