Woman, paramour held for ‘killing’ husband in Tarn Taran village
A 40-year-old woman and her paramour have been arrested for the murder of her husband Hira Singh (45) at Tatle village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division, the police said on Monday.
The accused, identified as Randeep Kaur alias Rani and Angrej Singh of Makhu village in Ferozepur district have been slapped with charges under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bhikhiwind police station. The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s elder brother, Sukhdev Singh (50) of Tatle village.
“We are six brothers and Hira Singh was the youngest of all. He married Randeep Kaur of Ghariala village in 2007. The couple has a 14-year-old daughter out of the wedlock. Randeep Kaur had an illegal relationship with Angrej and my brother Hira Singh tried everything to save his marriage. On Sunday around 4 am, I got a call from Randeep and she informed me that my brother had fallen ill. I rushed to his place, where he told me that his wife and Angrej had given him a poisonous substance. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival,” said Sukhdev.
He accused Randeep and Angrej of killing his brother.
Bhikhiwind station house officer (SHO) Jaswant Singh said the accused have been arrested. “We have also got a one-day remand of the accused from the local court,” he added.
-
Odisha championship: 3 arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minor athlete
Three senior athletes of Odisha participating in long jump and middle distance running in Odisha State (Senior and Junior) Athletics Championship now underway in Bhubaneswar were arrested on Monday after a minor athlete accused them of sexually abusing him, police said. Suraj Thakur, participated in 1,500 metre while DJagannath Das participated in 3,000 metre steeplechase events. Ashish Patra, took part in the long jump.
-
Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after Covid spread
Three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad have tested positive for coronavirus, while 16 cases including three among teachers were reported from a school in Noida, officials said on Monday. One of the schools, located in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, has announced three days' closure while the school in Noida has moved to online mode of classes for a week in a bid to break the chain of infection, according to their officials.
-
School timings in Pune likely to be revised due to heatwave conditions in state
PUNE As the state is witnessing heatwave conditions, the education department has instructed all the schools to reschedule their timings in the morning hours. In some districts, the temperature has gone above 40 degrees Celsius. With the help of the local district administration, schools can reschedule timings for this month. Also, a holiday can be given in extreme situations, said officials. While from April 2 the state government has allowed full capacity at schools.
-
UP: Marijuana worth ₹2 crore seized, two nabbed
Two people allegedly smuggling 1316.52 kg of marijuana worth around ₹2 crore from Odisha were arrested by the Lucknow zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Rae Bareli-Prayagraj road near engineering college (Surya Group of Institutions) in Mohanlalganj here on Monday. DRI officials said acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a truck loaded with the illegal consignment which was being taken to Ludhiana in Punjab.
-
Baisakhi mela: Political rallies back after 3-yr hiatus at Talwandi Sabo
After a hiatus of three years, the stage is set for political conferences during the traditional Baisakhi mela at Talwandi Sabo on April 14. Shiromani Akali Dal, which faced the worst electoral debacle, has decided to hold an event at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib. The place -- about 30 km from Bathinda district -- holds significance as it has one of the five takhts, with the mela being a religio-political stage for parties to rally.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics