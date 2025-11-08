Woman rendered unconscious, robbed of gold bangles

A 48-year-old woman was allegedly rendered unconscious by a group of unidentified women who then stole her gold bangles while traveling on a bus near the Jalandhar bypass. The victim, identified as Minakshi, a resident of Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district, had come to visit her parental home in Basti Jodhewal. Sections 115 (2),304 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped on the unidentified robbers.

In her complaint to the police, she stated that around 1:30 pm on Thursday, she was waiting for a bus to Garhshankar at the Jalandhar Bypass when five to six women approached her and began engaging her in conversation.

As a Punjab Roadways bus arrived, Minakshi boarded it, followed closely by the same group of women. They allegedly surrounded her near the bus entrance, preventing her from moving inside. During the commotion, one of them reportedly jabbed her with a sharp object near the shoulder, causing her to feel dizzy and disoriented.

ASI Harmesh Lal, the investigating officer, said that during a brief scuffle, the accused women managed to remove Minakshi’s gold bangles weighing around 40 gm from her wrists before getting off the bus midway.

It was only after Minakshi reached Garhshankar and went for a medical examination at the civil hospital that she noticed her bangles were missing. She immediately reported the matter to the police.

Based on her complaint, the Salem Tabri police have registered a case against six unidentified women under Sections 115 (2),304 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation. “We are examining CCTV footage from around the bus stop area to identify the suspects,” ASI Harmesh Lal said.