Woman returning from temple loses purse to snatchers in Panchkula

Robbers targeted a woman near Sector 11 in Panchkula, making off with her purse.
According to the police complaint filed by the victim, Roshi Devi Mahla, a resident of Sector 11, Panchkula, she was returning home after visiting Geeta Temple in the same area on Tuesday evening. As she reached near her house, two men on a motorcycle approached her from behind and forcibly snatched her purse, causing her to fall on the road.
The stolen purse contained her Aadhaar card, ₹2,500 in cash, a gold earring weighing approximately 4 gm and a mobile phone.
Following the incident, Mahla immediately reported the matter to the Sector-10 police post. Acting on the complaint, police personnel reached the victim’s residence to record her statement and begin the investigation.
Based on the complaint, a case under Sections 304 (snatching) of the BNS was registered at the Sector 5 police station. Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused.