Woman returning from temple loses purse to snatchers in Panchkula

Robbers targeted a woman near Sector 11 in Panchkula, making off with her purse. According to the police complaint filed by the victim, Roshi Devi Mahla, a resident of Sector 11, Panchkula, she was returning home after visiting Geeta Temple in the same area on Tuesday evening, when she was targeted. (Shutterstock)

According to the police complaint filed by the victim, Roshi Devi Mahla, a resident of Sector 11, Panchkula, she was returning home after visiting Geeta Temple in the same area on Tuesday evening. As she reached near her house, two men on a motorcycle approached her from behind and forcibly snatched her purse, causing her to fall on the road.

The stolen purse contained her Aadhaar card, ₹2,500 in cash, a gold earring weighing approximately 4 gm and a mobile phone.

Following the incident, Mahla immediately reported the matter to the Sector-10 police post. Acting on the complaint, police personnel reached the victim’s residence to record her statement and begin the investigation.

Based on the complaint, a case under Sections 304 (snatching) of the BNS was registered at the Sector 5 police station. Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused.