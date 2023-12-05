Woman shot dead by juvenile nephew over property dispute

A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by her juvenile nephew over a property dispute in Smart City colony in Pandori village here. The accused used his jailed father’s licensed pistol for the killing (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Kulwinder Kaur. Police have arrested the deceased’s nephew (sister’s son) and his friend, both said to be juveniles, for the killing.

Besides registering a murder case against the duo, the police have also nominated the parents of the deceased’s nephew.

The deceased’s body was found in her house on Sunday evening by her niece Arshdeep Kaur, 26.

“I have been living with my aunt, who is unmarried, for the past two years. I went to Tarn Taran stadium for practice on Sunday evening. When I returned, I found my aunt lying on the ground in a pool of blood. I informed my foster father Gursewak Singh, who was sleeping in a room, about the incident. We found a bullet injury on the body and also informed the police,” she said.

In her complaint to the police, Arshdeep said, “I suspect that my aunt was killed by her nephew on the instructions of his parents — Gurpreet Singh and Baljit Kaur. My aunt had transferred her property on my name some time back and Gurpreet and Baljit had been opposing this. On Sunday afternoon, my aunt had received a phone call from her nephew informing her about his visit. I also doubt that my brother, who is a drug addict, was also accompanying my aunt’s nephew at the time of the crime.”

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Kapur said they have arrested the deceased’s nephew and his friend. The weapon used in the crime has also been recovered. “Both the arrested accused are saying that they are juveniles, but we are verifying their identity documents. The weapon used in the crime was registered on the name of the main accused’s father, who is already in jail and has been facing drug smuggling charges.”

All the accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder) and under various sections of the Arms Act at Sadar Tarn Taran police station.