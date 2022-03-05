Woman tries to immolate herself at Ludhiana police station
High drama was witnessed at Division Number 3 police station after an elderly woman poured kerosene on her and threatened to immolate herself on Thursday evening.
The woman alleged that she had been coming to the police station to lodge an FIR against her sons and their wives, who she claimed had thrashed her and her husband in full public view and also snatched mobile phone and cash from them.
The police on Friday registered an FIR against the woman’s sons and their wives.
Saroj Rani and her husband Ashok Kumar said their two sons, who are married, run a hosiery unit in Hargobind Nagar.
Saroj said her sons and their wives used to harass them over property.
“We had given hosiery machines, ₹50,000 in cash and a Maruti Swift car to our sons following a settlement a few months ago. Despite that, they used to harass us continuously. Our sons did not pay instalments of the car loan following which, bank employees took away the vehicle on Tuesday,” she added.
The woman said she had on Tuesday complained to the police against her sons and their wives.
She said the moment she came out of the police station, the accused thrashed her in full public view and also snatched ₹15,000 and mobile phones.
Division Number 3 station house officer (SHO) Akash Dutt said an FIR has been registered against four accused, including two sons and two daughters-in-law of the victim, for assaulting, wrongful restraint and threatening.
Efforts are on to arrest them, he added.
