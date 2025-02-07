Woman who named Badoli, Mittal in rape case booked for extortion

Haryana Police have arrested two people and booked four others, including the woman who accused state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal of rape, for blackmailing and extortion. The Kasauli police have also filed a cancellation report in the rape case against Badoli and Rocky Mittal on Tuesday. (HT File)

Acting on Mittal’s complaint, the police registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 308 (2) (extortion), 308 (5) (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against six persons, at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula on Wednesday.

“So far, we have arrested two accused, Mehak and Amit Bindal, in connection with the case and two-day remand has been secured, while a manhunt for others has been launched,” said Panchkula Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya.

The Kasauli police have also filed a cancellation report in the rape case against Badoli and Rocky Mittal on Tuesday. The report, submitted to the Nalagarh court, highlighted several issues with the victim’s allegations, including her refusal to undergo a medical examination, absence of CCTV footage and inconsistencies in statements.

The Kasauli police have already filed a cancellation report in the rape case against Badoli and Rocky Mittal on February 3. The report, submitted in the Nalagarh court, highlighted lack of evidence and several other issues, including victim’s refusal to undergo a medical examination, absence of CCTV footage and inconsistencies in statements

A senior Solan Police officer confirmed that they had submitted the cancellation report in the Nalagarh court, adding that they could not find corroborative evidence against Badoli and Mittal and there were inconsistencies in the statements of the complainant and witnesses.

In December 2024, Badoli and Mittal were booked under Sections 376D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) after the woman complained that she had been gangraped at a hotel in Kasauli on July 3, 2023. She claimed that she met Badoli and Mittal at the hotel and was forced to consume alcohol before she was sexually assaulted. The woman claimed that Mittal promised to help her become an actor, while Badoli assured her of a government job.

In the complaint, Mittal, a former BJP worker who joined the Congress before the assembly elections last year and an ex-chairman of the Haryana government’s publicity cell, said that he was first contacted by the woman who accused him of rape on September 9, 2024. She, along with Mehak, threatened to frame Badoli and him in a honey trap case if they did not comply with their demands.

“I was first contacted by Amit Bindal, who pressured me to issue a statement against Mohan Badoli in the alleged rape case filed against him and threatened me with dire consequences. A few days later on September 9, the complainant visited my residence and issued threats. They returned the following day as well,” Mittal said.

According to the complaint, the accused persistently pressurised Mittal to arrange a meeting with Badoli and demanded ₹50 lakh. When Mittal refused, they escalated their threats. This prompted Mittal to file a complaint with the Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur online on September 14.

On September 18, a group led by both the women arrived at his under-construction house in Panchkula with unidentified accomplices, creating a scene and falsely accusing him of taking money from them in return for a job. Mittal lodged a complaint at the Sector 5 police station the same day.

Despite police intervention, the accused lodged a complaint of sexual assault by Mittal and Badoli at Kasauli police station in Himachal Pradesh on December 8.

Mittal alleged that the accused were part of a gang involved in blackmailing individuals using artificial intelligence (AI)-generated videos. “They tried to trap us in different places like Goa and Delhi, but they couldn’t succeed because of our clean image,” he said.

He claimed that on January 21 and 22, he received multiple missed calls from Mehak, and upon returning the call, she revealed that another accused, Amit Bindal, and she had masterminded the extortion plot. She demanded ₹50 lakh to settle the Kasauli case and warned of dire consequences if the amount was not paid.

He said that following his refusal, the accused took a screenshot of the call and began staging protests, taking out candle marches and giving fake interviews to malign his image.

Upon reviewing the complaint lodged on February 3, the investigating officer ordered the registration of a case at the Sector 5 police station on Wednesday.