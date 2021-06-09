Woman’s body found dumped at Ludhiana

Body of a woman stuffed in gunny bags was found dumped at a vacant plot in Rudra Colony of Kanganwal area on Tuesday morning, triggering panic among locals.

Sahnewal police reached the spot and according to preliminary investigation, her killers had tied her hands and legs with a piece of rope and wrapped her body in three gunny bags.

Sahnewal station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Balwinder Singh said the woman’s neck and head bore marks of injuries inflicted by sharp-edged weapons.

The woman appeared to be of Nepalese descent and there also was a tattoo inked on her arm in Nepalese language, the police said.

The police have sent the body to civil hospital for postmortem. The woman appeared to be in her early 40s. The police have made an announcement in surrounding areas for identification of the victim. The police have also contacted Nepalese settled in Ludhiana for the identification purpose.

Now, the investigating officials are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the plot to get clues about the accused.

It is also suspected that the woman was murdered somewhere else and her body was dumped here.

The SHO said a passerby had first spotted woman’s feet in the sack and raised alarm.

On the possibility of a sexual assault, the police said that postmortem report will provide more details.

The police have, meanwhile, registered a murder case against unidentified accused.