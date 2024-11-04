Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman’s mobile phone snatched in Panchkula’s Sector 20

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 04, 2024 08:14 AM IST

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Anjali, a resident of Dhakoli, Zirakpur, she was on her way home from her in-laws’ residence in Pinjore

A woman’s mobile phone was snatched by three men on a Honda Activa scooter near Sector 20 on Saturday.

Employed as a computer instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Chandigarh, Anjali was walking past the Sector-20 market in Panchkula while on a phone call with her mother, when the snatchers struck around 4.10 pm. (HT)
Employed as a computer instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Chandigarh, Anjali was walking past the Sector-20 market in Panchkula while on a phone call with her mother, when the snatchers struck around 4.10 pm. (HT)

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Anjali, a resident of Dhakoli, Zirakpur, she was on her way home from her in-laws’ residence in Pinjore.

Employed as a computer instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Chandigarh, Anjali was walking past the Sector-20 market while on a phone call with her mother, when the snatchers struck around 4.10 pm.

Three young men, estimated to be around 20-25 years old, approached her from behind on a Honda Activa and snatched her mobile phone.

Upon Anjali’s cries for help, a passer-by in a car pursued the suspects and managed to knock them down a short distance away. The trio, however, abandoned the scooter and fled on foot towards Fatehpur village, leaving behind their scooter and footwear at the scene.

Following this, a case was registered under Section 304 of BNS at the Sector-20 police station.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //