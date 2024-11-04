Woman’s mobile phone snatched in Panchkula’s Sector 20

A woman’s mobile phone was snatched by three men on a Honda Activa scooter near Sector 20 on Saturday. Employed as a computer instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Chandigarh, Anjali was walking past the Sector-20 market in Panchkula while on a phone call with her mother, when the snatchers struck around 4.10 pm. (HT)

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Anjali, a resident of Dhakoli, Zirakpur, she was on her way home from her in-laws’ residence in Pinjore.

Employed as a computer instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Chandigarh, Anjali was walking past the Sector-20 market while on a phone call with her mother, when the snatchers struck around 4.10 pm.

Three young men, estimated to be around 20-25 years old, approached her from behind on a Honda Activa and snatched her mobile phone.

Upon Anjali’s cries for help, a passer-by in a car pursued the suspects and managed to knock them down a short distance away. The trio, however, abandoned the scooter and fled on foot towards Fatehpur village, leaving behind their scooter and footwear at the scene.

Following this, a case was registered under Section 304 of BNS at the Sector-20 police station.