Women’s role crucial in society, politics: Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday emphasised the crucial role of women in society and politics, stating that without their support, neither a government can be formed nor can a society progress. Jai Ram Thakur (HT File Photo)

He highlighted the significance of women’s involvement in running a government once it is formed. Addressing the meeting of Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha, the women wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Thakur expressed confidence that the wing would take the issues concerning women to the booth-level during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

“From Congress government’s failure to fulfil its guarantees to instances of increasing atrocities against women, mahila morcha would effectively communicate these issues to the people,” Thakur said.

The former chief minister added that the mahila morcha would take the initiatives of the central and previous state government for women’s empowerment to every household. He highlighted schemes such as the Homemaker Facility Scheme, cutting bus fares for women by half, and the Shagun Yojana, where the government deposits ₹31,000 in the account of a Below Poverty Line (BPL) family’s daughter.

On the state Congress government soon going to complete one year in office, Thakur said that instead of addressing their shortcomings, they were busy blaming the previous government for their failures.