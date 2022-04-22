Women’s T20 League: Harmanpreet, Taniya’s 50s set up Punjab’s win over Mumbai
Riding high on captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia’s half centuries, Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Mumbai in a match played during the Women’s T20 League for senior women in Ranchi on Thursday.
Batting first, Mumbai scored 156 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Jemimah Rodrigues made 93 runs off 54 balls, with eleven boundaries and three sixes, while RS Chaudhari made 39 runs off 42 balls. Komalpreet Kour, Sunita Rani, Neelam Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur and Kanika Ahuja took one wicket each for Punjab.
Replying, Punjab achieved the target and scored 160 runs for the loss of three wickets in 17.4 overs. Captain Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 57 runs off 36 balls with eight boundaries, while opener Taniya scored 51 runs off 38 balls with nine boundaries for Punjab. Fatima Jaffer and P Naik took one wicket each for Mumbai. Punjab will take on Saurashtra in their next game.
Chandigarh loses to Madhya Pradesh
Meanwhile, Chandigarh lost to Madhya Pradesh by 14 runs in a match played in Rajkot. This is Chandigarh’s second defeat out of three matches. Chasing the target of 122 runs posed by Madhya Pradesh, the Chandigarh team was bundled out for 107 runs.
Earlier, Chandigarh won the toss and decided to bowl. Madhya Pradesh scored 121 runs at a loss of six wickets. In reply, Chandigarh was bowled out for 107 runs in the 20th over, wherein captain Amanjot Kaur (23) was the top scorer followed by Shivangi (21). Chandigarh will play its fourth match against Railways on Friday.
PGIMER: Novel valve implant procedure ushers in hope for heart patients
Ushering in new hope for patients at risk of recurrent right-sided heart failure, doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed a novel valve implantation procedure. Recurrent right-sided heart failure due to tricuspid valve leakage is an uncommon disease which mainly affects elderly people or people with a history of valve surgery. Treatment options for these patients are very limited, with high-risk open heart surgery and valve replacement being the only options.
Failure to repay loan: Stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers, SAD tells Mann
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to stop issuing arrest warrants against farmers who had failed to repay their loans because of deteriorating financial conditions due to crop failure and sharp increase in input cost. Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said most of the defaulters were from the state's cotton belt.
Ludhiana vet varsity upgrades dialysis unit with addition of state-of-the-art machine
The dialysis facility at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University's (GADVASU) multi-specialty veterinary hospital has further expanded with the addition of a new dialysis machine. Former Secretary of the department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Government of India Dr Tarun Shridhar, IAS (retd), inaugurated the upgraded unit and congratulated the entire team for setting up new standards in veterinary medicine.
Palace on Wheels to resume this September, drop in tariff likely: Official
The luxury royal train, Palace on Wheels, which was halted in view of the Covid pandemic in 2020, will resume from September this year, a senior official said. Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore is expected to soon ink a new agreement with the India Railways after multiple meetings on the topic, said a senior official familiar with the development.
Ludhiana district bags three National Panchayat Awards
The district bagged three National Panchayat Awards 2022 announced by the Union ministry of panchayati raj for improving delivery of services and public goods, outstanding contribution to socio-economic development and adopting child-friendly practices. Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), block panchayat Machhiwara and gram panchayat Rohle village won the national award, while Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NRGGSP) was awarded to gram panchayat of Chehlan village.
