Women’s T20 League: Harmanpreet, Taniya’s 50s set up Punjab’s win over Mumbai

Riding high on captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia’s half centuries, Punjab recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Mumbai in a match played during the Women’s T20 League for senior women in Ranchi on Thursday.

Batting first, Mumbai scored 156 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Jemimah Rodrigues made 93 runs off 54 balls, with eleven boundaries and three sixes, while RS Chaudhari made 39 runs off 42 balls. Komalpreet Kour, Sunita Rani, Neelam Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur and Kanika Ahuja took one wicket each for Punjab.

Replying, Punjab achieved the target and scored 160 runs for the loss of three wickets in 17.4 overs. Captain Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 57 runs off 36 balls with eight boundaries, while opener Taniya scored 51 runs off 38 balls with nine boundaries for Punjab. Fatima Jaffer and P Naik took one wicket each for Mumbai. Punjab will take on Saurashtra in their next game.

Chandigarh loses to Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, Chandigarh lost to Madhya Pradesh by 14 runs in a match played in Rajkot. This is Chandigarh’s second defeat out of three matches. Chasing the target of 122 runs posed by Madhya Pradesh, the Chandigarh team was bundled out for 107 runs.

Earlier, Chandigarh won the toss and decided to bowl. Madhya Pradesh scored 121 runs at a loss of six wickets. In reply, Chandigarh was bowled out for 107 runs in the 20th over, wherein captain Amanjot Kaur (23) was the top scorer followed by Shivangi (21). Chandigarh will play its fourth match against Railways on Friday.