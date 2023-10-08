News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Won’t let central teams to survey land for SYL canal in Punjab: Sukhbir

Won’t let central teams to survey land for SYL canal in Punjab: Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2023 07:50 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the party will not let the central teams survey the land in Punjab for the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal

Patiala : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the party will not let the central teams survey the land in Punjab for the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the party will not let the central teams survey the land in Punjab for the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the party will not let the central teams survey the land in Punjab for the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal

He also appealed to Punjabis not to allow any central team to enter the state.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Sukhbir — who was at Kapuri village, situated on Punjab-Haryana Border where then prime minister Indira had laid the foundation stone for the construction of SYL canal on April 8, 1982 — said they won’t adhere to the Supreme Court (SC) orders regarding the SYL.

“The SAD had protested against the construction of the canal in 1982 when the foundation stone of the project was laid,” the SAD chief said.

“Be it any direction of the apex court or even the dispatch of the army by the prime minister to facilitate the transfer of water to Haryana, we will not let it become a reality,” Sukhbir said.

The SAD chief announced that the party will “gherao” chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence on October 10, adding that senior party leaders, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee members and Youth Akali Dal volunteers will take part in the protest.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out