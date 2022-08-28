Work unitedly to strengthen Congress: Kiran Choudhry

Congress leader Kiran Choudhry on Sunday launched “Kiran Karyakartao Ke Dwar” campaign under which she said that she will visit the houses of all party workers.

During her visit to Karnal, the former Haryana minister visited several Congress workers, especially those who were associated with former CM late Bansi Lal and her husband late Surender Singh.

She said that she will stay at Karnal so that all the workers could meet her as per their convenience.

She said that party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address a “Halla Bol rally” on September 4 in Delhi and she will reach out to the party workers to make the rally successful.

“The motive behind this campaign is to activate party workers for the Bharat Jodo campaign of Rahul Gandhi beginning from September 7,” she added.

She also slammed party leaders who have left the party saying that the party has given them a lot as they are known only because of the Congress.

Reacting to the differences among Congress leaders, she said that she does not believe in groupism and that all party leaders and workers should unitedly work to strengthen the party.