Work unitedly to strengthen Congress: Kiran Choudhry
Congress leader Kiran Choudhry on Sunday launched “Kiran Karyakartao Ke Dwar” campaign under which she said that she will visit the houses of all party workers.
During her visit to Karnal, the former Haryana minister visited several Congress workers, especially those who were associated with former CM late Bansi Lal and her husband late Surender Singh.
She said that she will stay at Karnal so that all the workers could meet her as per their convenience.
She said that party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address a “Halla Bol rally” on September 4 in Delhi and she will reach out to the party workers to make the rally successful.
“The motive behind this campaign is to activate party workers for the Bharat Jodo campaign of Rahul Gandhi beginning from September 7,” she added.
She also slammed party leaders who have left the party saying that the party has given them a lot as they are known only because of the Congress.
Reacting to the differences among Congress leaders, she said that she does not believe in groupism and that all party leaders and workers should unitedly work to strengthen the party.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
