Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Worker dies after falling from Bathinda mall

Worker dies after falling from Bathinda mall

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:07 PM IST

In a freak incident, a labourer died after falling from the rooftop of Mittal Mall in Bathinda on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Singh (35) of Gidderbaha in Muktsar district. (Representational Photo)
The deceased was identified as Sandeep Singh (35) of Gidderbaha in Muktsar district. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

In a freak incident, a labourer died after falling from the rooftop of Mittal Mall in Bathinda on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Singh (35) of Gidderbaha in Muktsar district.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased was wearing a safety jacket. He was seen dangling for a few moments before falling on the floor.

Another worker unsuccessfully tried to rescue Sandeep with a safety rope, they said. Sandeep hit various spots of the mall before a fatal fall on the concrete floor of the mall.

He suffered a severe head injury and reported multiple fractures. Sandeep was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Station house officer, Kotwali, Parminder Singh said as per the initial information, Sandeep and another labourer were doing maintenance work on the rooftop of the three-story building.

“Body was moved to the mortuary at the civil hospital and the deceased’s family was informed immediately. The case is being investigated from all angles,” said the SHO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out