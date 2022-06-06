World Environment Day | Common effluent treatment plant inaugurated on Tajpur road in Ludhiana
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Rahul Tiwari, secretary, department of science, technology and environment, on Sunday virtually inaugurated a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) having a capacity of 50 MLD on Tajpur Road.
Tiwari said, “Dyeing and hosiery are the main industries in Ludhiana— the financial capital of Punjab. The largest cluster of dyeing is on Tajpur Road with 102 small and micro units.”
All these dyeing units had their own effluent treatment plants (ETPs), but due to lack of skilled manpower and other issues, wastewater could not be treated efficaciously, said Tiwari, adding that “To overcome this problem and meet the stringent norms to be laid down in the future, the PPCB set up the CETP through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of dyeing units and subsidy from the state government.”
He said the plant is built using state-of-the-art technology, and online meters would be installed to measure the quantity of water discharged by these units. Separate systems would also be installed to measure the parameters of treated water, Tiwari said.
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik presided over the district-level function held at Bachat Bhawan. Additional deputy commissioner Amit Panchal, chief engineer Gulshan Rai, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), superintending engineers, board members and others were present on the occasion.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics