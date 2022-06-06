World Environment Day | Common effluent treatment plant inaugurated on Tajpur road in Ludhiana

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Rahul Tiwari, secretary, department of science, technology and environment, on Sunday virtually inaugurated a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) having a capacity of 50 MLD on Tajpur Road.

Tiwari said, “Dyeing and hosiery are the main industries in Ludhiana— the financial capital of Punjab. The largest cluster of dyeing is on Tajpur Road with 102 small and micro units.”

All these dyeing units had their own effluent treatment plants (ETPs), but due to lack of skilled manpower and other issues, wastewater could not be treated efficaciously, said Tiwari, adding that “To overcome this problem and meet the stringent norms to be laid down in the future, the PPCB set up the CETP through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of dyeing units and subsidy from the state government.”

He said the plant is built using state-of-the-art technology, and online meters would be installed to measure the quantity of water discharged by these units. Separate systems would also be installed to measure the parameters of treated water, Tiwari said.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik presided over the district-level function held at Bachat Bhawan. Additional deputy commissioner Amit Panchal, chief engineer Gulshan Rai, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), superintending engineers, board members and others were present on the occasion.