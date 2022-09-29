World Heart Day observed at DMCH in Ludhiana

To observe World Heart Day, a talk on cardiovascular disease was held at Dumra auditorium, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday, raising awareness about the condition among workers and the general public.

World Heart Day is observed with a purpose to raise awareness about heart disease and ways to prevent it. The theme of the day for this year is“Use Heart for Every Heart”.

Cardiologist HDHI Dr GS Wander, medical superintendents Dr Bishav Mohan and Dr Sandeep Sharma, Dr Triza from Jiwan Principal College of Nursing, DMCH, Dr Sandeep Kaushal, dean, academics, Dr Anurag Chaudhary professor and head, department of community medicine shared their expertise at the event.

Secretary, DMCH Managing Society, Prem Kumar Gupta was the chief guest for the event. Principal Dr Sandeep Puri, vice-principal and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Students from the MBBS batches of 2020 and 2021 took part in the discussion and gave their opinions on innovation in hypertension screening and its management.

According to Dr GS Wander, chief cardiologist HDHI, stress and a sedentary lifestyle are the primary causes of hypertension as it affects crucial organs, including the heart, kidneys, and brain, resulting in other life-threatening disorders. He also encouraged people to take necessary steps to maintain their physical and emotional well-being.

‘Over 25,000 people examined under DMCH’s IHCI project’

Speaking at the event, Dr Bishav Mohan explained that the Indian Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) is a project being carried out by DMCH, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indian Council for Medical Research, to address the rising cases of hypertension in the Ludhiana district (ICMR). According to him, more than 25,000 people have been examined at more than 100 camps held under this project at various industries, large corporate hospitals, public health centres, and private clinics around the district. Further, he acknowledged the efforts of the industrialists, especially Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings (CICU), to be a part of this project.

Additionally, the HBP-9030 automated BP measuring equipment was unveiled during the occasion. The single-handed equipment provides reliable measurement, and allows findings to be sent to a computer and any other device.