Wrestler held with 145 banned injections in Karnal
A police team reached his village on Tuesday and he was found carrying the injections in a packet on the outskirts of the village to sell it. He said that during interrogation, it was found that he would use the drugs himself and also sell it to others.
The Karnal Unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a former national-level wrestler with 145 Pentazocine Lactate injections .
The accused has been identified Kaushal Kumar, 22, a resident of Kaith village of Panipat district.
As per additional superintendent of police (ASP) Tahir Hussain the accused was arrested following reports of his involvement in drug peddling.
A police team reached his village on Tuesday and he was found carrying the injections in a packet on the outskirts of the village to sell it. He said that during interrogation, it was found that he would use the drugs himself and also sell it to others. He has been booked under Section 22 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Israna police station.
He was produced in the court and sent to police remand for the further questioning.
Cops associated with the investigation said it was found that Kaushal had left wrestling after he suffered a knee injury and got addicted to drugs.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
-
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics