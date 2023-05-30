Trust farm unions, khaps, says farmer leader Charuni to protesting wrestlers

Hours after protesting wrestlers announced to throw their medals into the Ganga in Haridwar on Tuesday evening before going on an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate, several khap leaders, farmer activists and women activists thanked the wrestlers for giving their medals to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait. The BKU chief took the medals from wrestlers and sought a five-day period from them. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni (File photo)

Farmer leader Azad Palwan said the khaps and farmer bodies have called a meeting in Sonepat on June 4 and they will intensify the protest. He also requested the wrestlers to trust khaps and farmer bodies.

Earlier, the wrestlers took to Twitter and shared a post about the chain of events that have unfolded in recent days and the way authorities handled the situation. The protesting wrestlers said they will visit Haridwar and throw their medals in the Ganga at 6 pm on Tuesday. They said they will sit on a hunger strike at India Gate after throwing their medals.

Kandela Khap head Om Parkash Kandela said he was pained to hear about wrestlers’ plan to throw their medals into the Ganga and also had requested them not to do so. “I am happy that these wrestlers have taken back their decision. Our wrestler daughters had to hide in fields to evade police arrest and the accused is roaming freely. These medals have a meaning for rural and farming communities. The government should order the police to arrest the WFI chief immediately,” he added.

Jat leader Yashpal Malik said he held an emergency online meeting after hearing the news about wrestlers immersing their medals in the Ganga and also requested the protesters to rethink.

“We will support every call given by the wrestlers. They are our nation’s pride and should remain hopeful and patient. We are waiting for their next call. They have made a good decision by giving their medals to the BKU chief. These medals are our nation’s monument and it took them years to win these medals,” he added.

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said these medals were achieved due to hard work of these wrestlers. “The entire country, which was in a jubilant mood after your victory, is standing by you. People love you wholeheartedly,” he said.

Haryana sarpanch association president Ranvir Singh Samain also said the elected village heads are standing in solidarity with wrestlers.

Will take strong decision in Sonepat meeting: Farmer leader

Karnal Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni has urged protesting wrestlers to not get demoralised and said the BKU members will take their fight further. He said farmers of the state will take a strong decision in its June 4 meeting at Sonepat.

“You are right at your stand but I request our daughters to give us time till June 4 and we will force this government to take action on their complaint,” said Charuni in a video message.

He said, “These medals are our nation’s pride and coming generations will seek inspiration from these medals. If the wrestlers are feeling discouraged and think that the movement has been derailed, I promise them that we will take a decisive step by June 4.”

He said the BKU has called a state-level meeting at Mundlana of Sonepat on June 4 and the BKU will take wrestlers’ fight further.