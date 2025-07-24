Wrongly charged meter rental: Chandigarh power dept, CPDL put on notice for not issuing refund

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has issued a show-cause notice to both the UT electricity department and the Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited for not refunding wrongly charged meter rental for 16 months. The matter was brought to the commission’s notice by members of the Indian Citizens Forum (ICF). (HT photo for representation)

The commission directed both the agencies to submit their reply within two weeks, showing cause why action should not be taken against them under Sector 142 of the Electricity Act, 2003. In the absence of replies, suo motu proceedings will be initiated against them.

The matter was brought to the commission’s notice by members of the Indian Citizens Forum (ICF), alleging wrongly charged meter rental from consumers of all categories in Chandigarh for 16 months by the Chandigarh electricity department (CED), renamed as Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) after privatisation from February 1, 2025.

The JERC stated that the orders passed by the Consumers Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF), Chandigarh, against a complaint was upheld by the Ombudsman on April 16, 2025, to the extent that CED and CPDL should make efforts to refund the meter-rental charges from consumers, along with interest.

The commission stated that there had already been a delay of almost four months that consumers had not been refunded their legitimate amount, along with admissible interest. Any further delay will be viewed seriously and it will amount to contempt, it added.

ICF president SK Nayar and secretary Narinder Sharma met CPDL director Arun Kumar Verma and general manager MP Singh to discuss the issue. Verma reportedly assured the delegation of immediate refund through bills, as soon as they get the list of consumers from CED.