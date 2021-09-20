Wrongly parked vehicle snuffs out trucker’s life in Ludhiana

Three days after a biker was killed after he crashed into a wrongly parked stationary truck, another trucker lost his life in a similar manner on the national highway near Doraha on Saturday.

The victim, Azad Singh of Fazilka, was going towards Khanna in his truck when he rammed into another stationary truck. The impact of the collision was such that Azad was killed on the spot.

The driver of the parked truck fled from the spot, leaving his truck behind. (HT PHOTO )

The driver of the parked truck, Bhola Singh of Rajasthan, fled from the spot, leaving his truck behind.

On the complaint of the victim’s father Balwinder Singh, who was telephonically informed of his son’s death in the road mishap, the accused has been booked under Sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code.