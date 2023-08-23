Kaithal: Wushu coach arrested for sexually harassing player

The Kaithal police have arrested a wushu coach on charges of sexually harassing and trying to rape a 19-year-old woman player. The Kaithal police have arrested a wushu coach on charges of sexually harassing and trying to rape a 19-year-old woman player. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the coach was booked under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty) and 376 (rape) on April 28 after the woman player filed a written complaint at the women police station and also took up the issue with the Kaithal superintendent of police.

Police officials associated with the investigation said the coach was arrested from the Committee Chowk of Kaithal and investigation is on.

A week before the women player filed a complaint against him, the coach had also moved to the court, accusing eight people, including seven women players, of extortion.

An FIR was registered against them under Sections 384 (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 499 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, on the court’s directions.

Kaithal deputy superintendent of police, who is investigating the case said the coach has been arrested on the complaint of the woman player while police also investigating the case registered against the players on the complaint of the coach. The coach had earlier termed the allegations as baseless and an attempted to tarnish his image. In his complaint, the coach had accused six women players of extortion and demanding ₹8 lakh from him. They also refused to return ₹6 lakh taken from him.

As per the FIR, he has also accused them of threatening to file a false complaint against him if he failed to give them money.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON