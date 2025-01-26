A 28-year-old Wushu coach was strangled to death by unknown persons at Jhajjar’s Behrana village in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. Wushu coach stabbed to death in Jhajjar

The deceased has been identified as Jai Parkash. He was a state-level player and was working as a private Wushu coach.

In his complaint to police, victim’s cousin Nikas said that he had received a phone call from co-villager Satpal in the wee hours today.

“Satpal told me that Jai Parkash is lying in a pool of blood outside his home. Then, I reached there and called the neighbours. We informed the police and took Jai Parkash to the civil hospital in Jhajjar where doctors declared him dead. There were several injury marks on Jai Parkash’s neck, and it seems he was stabbed with sharp edged weapons,” he added.

A spokesperson of Jhajjar police said that they have booked unknown persons on murder charges and started an investigation into the matter.