Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wushu coach stabbed to death in Jhajjar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 26, 2025 07:56 AM IST

In his complaint to police, victim’s cousin Nikas said that he had received a phone call from co-villager Satpal in the wee hours today.

A 28-year-old Wushu coach was strangled to death by unknown persons at Jhajjar’s Behrana village in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Wushu coach stabbed to death in Jhajjar
Wushu coach stabbed to death in Jhajjar

The deceased has been identified as Jai Parkash. He was a state-level player and was working as a private Wushu coach.

In his complaint to police, victim’s cousin Nikas said that he had received a phone call from co-villager Satpal in the wee hours today.

“Satpal told me that Jai Parkash is lying in a pool of blood outside his home. Then, I reached there and called the neighbours. We informed the police and took Jai Parkash to the civil hospital in Jhajjar where doctors declared him dead. There were several injury marks on Jai Parkash’s neck, and it seems he was stabbed with sharp edged weapons,” he added.

A spokesperson of Jhajjar police said that they have booked unknown persons on murder charges and started an investigation into the matter.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On