WWF meet for managing ecological conditions of Sutlej, its tributaries

In a meeting held under the “Living Rivers and Wetlands in Satluj Basin” programme, organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), stakeholders and representatives from various departments in the district discussed strategies and recommendations for understanding and managing the ecological conditions of the Sutlej and its main tributaries, as well as the conservation of wetlands in the Harike-Patan (wetland) region in Wetland. The focus of WWF-India in the Satluj Basin is on water resource management, sustainable agriculture, and integrated watershed management, with an emphasis on the conservation of ecosystems like rivers, wetlands, and the surrounding areas. (File)

The meeting, attended by Ferozepur deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman, WWF senior advisor Suresh Kumar, WWF director Suresh Babu, DFO P Gnanaprakash, and senior coordinator Geetanjali Kanwar, addressed various aspects of environmental conservation and management.

During the meeting, representatives of WWF emphasised that WWF is a leading organisation in India, actively working for several years on a mission to mitigate the impact of natural environmental degradation and create a sustainable future in harmony with nature. The focus of WWF-India in the Satluj Basin is on water resource management, sustainable agriculture, and integrated watershed management, with an emphasis on the conservation of ecosystems like rivers, wetlands, and the surrounding areas.

