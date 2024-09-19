‘Xizang’ replacing ‘Tibet’ in French museums: Irked Tibetan govt in-exile flags ‘distortion of history’

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile during its eighth session, which ended on Thursday, expressed concern over the alleged use of “Xizang” and not “Tibet” on certain museum catalogues in France, viewing it as a capitulation to Chinese pressure. The Tibet Museum has written a letter to the concerned French museums, urging them to restore the proper representation of Tibet. (File)

The move is being viewed as the issue of China’s Sinicisation of Tibet and part of China’s campaign to reshape the world’s understanding of the region.

Taking note of the matter, The Tibet Museum has written a letter to the concerned French museums, urging them to restore the proper representation of Tibet.

“We are writing to express our deep concern and disappointment regarding the recent decision taken by the Musée du quai Branly and the Musée Guimet in France, which have replaced the term “Tibet” with “Xizang Autonomous Region” in their catalogues and exhibitions. This decision, reportedly made under the influence of Chinese state pressures, is an alarming distortion of history and a denial of Tibet’s cultural and historical identity,” a letter written by The Tibet Museum mentioned.

The letter shared by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its official X handle outlined that by adopting the Chinese term “Xizang”, these respected French museums not only rewrite Tibetan history but also align themselves with an ongoing propaganda campaign designed to legitimise China’s claim over Tibet.”

“This renaming is part of a broader effort seen at the 7th International Seminar on Tibetan Studies in Beijing, where scholars such as Wang Linping pushed for the adoption of ‘Xizang’ as a way to reframe Tibet’s identity on the global stage. This is not merely a linguistic preference but a political tactic, part of China’s long-standing campaign to reshape the world’s understanding of Tibet, just as it has done with other occupied regions like East Turkestan (rebranded as ‘Xinjiang’),” the letter stated.

Tibet Museum director Tenzin Topdhen said such interference undermines the integrity of cultural institutions, which should stand as “guardians of truth and history” not as tools for “geopolitical agendas”. “As a museum dedicated to preserving Tibet’s rich heritage, we urge the Musée du quai Branly and the Musée Guimet to reverse these decisions immediately and restore the proper representation of Tibetan culture and identity in their exhibitions,” he added.