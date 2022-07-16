Yamunanagar | FIR lodged for mining material purchase fraud

Yamunanagar police have registered an FIR against four mineral dealer license (MDL) holders for allegedly buying raw materials from other states and committing fraud on eRawaana portal.

These include a company possessing two licenses, a trading company and a screening plant in Bilaspur block of the district.

The FIR was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of a valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any record known to be forged) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Information Technology and Mines and Minerals Acts at Bilaspur police station on Thursday.

Complainant Rajiv of the district mining and geology department said that the MDL holders purchased raw materials from other states like Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi.

“A report was received from the IT Cell of the department headquarters. Buying raw material from far-off states is not possible. By buying material out of state, they have defrauded the portal,” the FIR read.

Inspector Ravi Kant, Bilaspur police station in-charge said, “Their act led to revenue loss for the government. We have registered an FIR and notices will be served accordingly to them.”