Yamunanagar | FIR lodged for mining material purchase fraud
Yamunanagar police have registered an FIR against four mineral dealer license (MDL) holders for allegedly buying raw materials from other states and committing fraud on eRawaana portal.
These include a company possessing two licenses, a trading company and a screening plant in Bilaspur block of the district.
The FIR was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of a valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any record known to be forged) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Information Technology and Mines and Minerals Acts at Bilaspur police station on Thursday.
Complainant Rajiv of the district mining and geology department said that the MDL holders purchased raw materials from other states like Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi.
“A report was received from the IT Cell of the department headquarters. Buying raw material from far-off states is not possible. By buying material out of state, they have defrauded the portal,” the FIR read.
Inspector Ravi Kant, Bilaspur police station in-charge said, “Their act led to revenue loss for the government. We have registered an FIR and notices will be served accordingly to them.”
Sirsa GM suspends five bus conductors
Five bus conductors were placed under suspension and inquiry started against 23 others after it was discovered that the location of flying squad was circulated through a WhatsApp group. Those under suspension have been identified as Sanjay, Jai Kishan, Surender, Jatin and Vipin. Haryana Roadways general manager at Sirsa, Khubi Ram Kaushal said the revenue of the depot had been continuously dipping and he suspected foul play.
Classes for ongoing batches at PU to start from August 1
Classes for the ongoing batches at Panjab University's teaching departments and regional centres will start from August 1, as per the 2022-23 academic calendar issued by the university on Friday. The admission process for new students, excluding those who are admitted through entrance exams, will be held from August 8 to 22. The odd semester will end on December 2 and will be followed by semester examinations from December 3 to 27.
‘Surplus power’ remains a hollow claim for Mohali
The state government's tall claims of “surplus power” notwithstanding, Sectors 76 to 80 again remained plunged in darkness for six hours. As per the record, there are 571 sanctioned posts for linemen and assistant linemen in the district, but 203 posts are lying vacant. Surprisingly, there is one junior engineer, who has been given the charge of 17 sectors (from Sectors 76-113) and nine villages, along with two linemen.
Ludhiana | Woman held for 4-year-old son’s murder; says she killed daughter 10 yrs ago
In a shocking incident, a woman, who was arrested for murdering Babita's four-year-old son on Thursday evening, also confessed to killing her daughter 10 years ago. The four-year-old victim had gone missing in Bhanohar village of Mullanpur Dakha on Thursday. Fearing that her husband, Sham Lal, who runs a cycle repair shop, accompanied by some villagers' wife had killed his son, Sham Lal registered a complaint with the police. The woman is yet to reveal how she killed her daughter. Four-year-old boy goes missing on July 14 2.
Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks financial package from Centre
The Punjab agriculture minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday handed over a letter to Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to impress upon the Union government to take the farmers of the state out of the debt trap, wheat-paddy cycle and promote crop diversification besides fruit and vegetable farming. The minister has written that an average farmer feels he is in a debt trap.
