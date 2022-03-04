Yamunanagar industrialists told to enforce 75% reservation for locals in jobs

At an MSME conclave chaired by Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala at a hotel in Yamunanagar on Thursday, the industrialists of the town were asked to enforce 75% reservation in jobs for Haryana residents.

The rule will provide reservation to locals and should be enforced in a better way so that the youth are employed at industrial entities, Chautala reportedly said at the meeting.

On February 17, the Supreme Court had set aside the Punjab and Haryana high court’s order to stop the state’s quota law and had asked the court to decide on the validity of the rule within a month.

The conclave organised by the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri chamber of commerce and industries was attended by industrialists dealing in plywood, timber, utensils and other businesses.

Dushyant, who also holds the industries and commerce portfolio, listened to the grievances faced by the industrialists and assured early redressal.

Jugal Kishore, president of the Haryana Plywood Industries’ Association, said, “The matter is before the high court but we promised the deputy CM that the reservation law will be adopted to give benefit to Haryana candidates. We asked him to remove the demands of C-forms in GST and trade license.”

The minister was asked to increase the number of MSME councils from the existing one in Panchkula to at least three to four due to increasing number of cases with them and to improve connecting facility to industrial zones.

Earlier in the day, Dushyant had laid foundation stones of four projects worth ₹23.57 crore and chaired a review meeting with officials of the district administration to discuss ongoing development projects.