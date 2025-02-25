Yamunanagar man attempts self-immolation

Upset over alleged police inaction over his son’s kidnapping to Laos, a man attempted self-immolation outside Yamunanagar district court. the man, identified as Karamveer, a local, was stopped by some pedestrians and journalists till the police reached. (HT File)

However, the man, a local, was stopped by some pedestrians and journalists till the police reached the spot.

The man claimed that he had sent his son to Thailand for a job at a call centre.

The boy’s mother said that they were fooled, and her son was kidnapped and taken to Laos, where he was forced to work in an illegal business.

“He was instead asked to share the numbers of his relatives and scam them, for which my son refused. This did not go well with them and my son has been harmed physically,” she said.

The man said that his son was allowed to leave for home only after the family paid ₹50,000 to the agents in Yamunanagar.

“Despite repeated complaints, the police had failed to act against the local agents responsible for the act,” he added.

Sources said that the man had submitted his written complaint with the police on February 11 and the probe was handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), however, he was upset over the delay in the probe.

Sub-inspector Rajat Sharma, SHO, HUDA Sector 17 police station said that the man was informed that the probe is underway in the case and was let go.