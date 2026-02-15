Yamunanagar: NGT directs govt not to begin de-silting work in Somb river

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana government not to commence the de-silting work in the Somb River in Yamunanagar district, without taking authorisation from the Tribunal. However, the Tribunal directed that the tender proceedings will proceed. The applicant challenged the said DNIT and alleged that as the de-silting was for commercial purposes, therefore, requisite clearances and permissions were required. (HT Photo for representation)

During its hearing on February 11, the NGT bench, chaired by chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, which also included expert member A Senthil, has set the next hearing date on March 14.

In its application before the green court, M/s Haryana Infra said the process undertaken by respondents by issuing detailed notice inviting tender (DNIT) of the de-silting work of the Somb River and removal/extraction of sand minor mineral has violated the National Framework for Sediment Management (NFSM), 2020.

The applicant through advocate Anshul Mangla further stated that the process also violated the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006, as amended by the notification on January 15, 2016, and March 28, 2020.

The state government issued the DNIT on January 30, 2026, for de-silting in the Somb River (Bamnauli to Chhachhrauli RD 11,800 to 27,000) and the auction notice for de-silting in the river (from RD 35,600 to RD 41,200 metre) in the district.

The applicant challenged the said DNIT and alleged that as the de-silting was for commercial purposes, therefore, requisite clearances and permissions were required. In its order issued on Saturday, the court said, “Till the next date of hearing, though the tender proceedings will proceed, the work of de-silting will not commence without leave of the Tribunal.”