Yamunanagar woman tests +ve for Covid, admitted to Mohali hospital

A 51-year-old woman from Yamunanagar in Haryana has tested positive for COVID-19 at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, raising fresh concerns amid a modest nationwide uptick in cases linked to emerging virus variants.

According to officials, the woman had recently attended a “satsang” (spiritual congregation) in Yamunanagar with her husband. She later developed a high fever and sought treatment at Fortis Hospital, where COVID-19 was detected during a medical examination.

Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal confirmed the case and stated that though the patient is a resident of Haryana and will be counted under Yamunanagar’s case tally, the Mohali administration is taking all necessary precautions.

“The area of the private hospital where the patient was treated has already been isolated and standard operating procedures have been strictly followed,” the DC said.

“We have instructed all hospitals to remain vigilant and conduct COVID tests for every admitted patient. There is no need to panic, the situation is currently normal and under control.” Mittal added.

Civil surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain also confirmed the development. “We have made all arrangements in accordance with the prescribed protocol. The specific variant of the virus is yet to be identified. Samples have been sent for genomic testing,” she said.

Hospital authorities revealed that the woman initially presented with symptoms resembling typhoid, but subsequent testing confirmed COVID-19. Her travel history has been submitted to the health authorities.

This case comes at a time when health officials are monitoring a slow but noticeable rise in infections across India, attributed in part to new variants NB18.1 and LF7.

As of now, India has reported around 300 active cases. The most affected states are Kerala (95 cases), Tamil Nadu (66), and Maharashtra (56), together accounting for over 85% of the country’s active caseload. Other states with recent cases include Delhi (23), Puducherry (10), Karnataka (13), Gujarat (7), Rajasthan (2), and one case each in Haryana, Sikkim, and West Bengal.

Since May 12, a total of 164 new infections have been recorded nationwide, with Kerala seeing the highest rise (69 cases), followed by Maharashtra (44) and Tamil Nadu (33).