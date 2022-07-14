Yasin Malik seeks physical appearance in TADA Court
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder-turned-separatist Yasin Malik, who is serving a life sentence in a terror funding case, on Wednesday requested that he be allowed to physically appear before the TADA Court for the hearing of two cases – the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed and the killing of four Indian Air Force officials.
The special public prosecutor at the TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities) Court advocate Monika Kohli said, “Malik has written to the government seeking personal hearing in cases involving him.”
On Wednesday, Malik had appeared for the hearing of the case pertaining to the killing of the officers through videoconferencing. “We examined two witnesses. Now, the next date of hearing is August 22. Malik has requested personal hearing on the next date,” she said.
The hearing of the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case will take place on July 14 and 15. “We cannot say whether he will appear in-person or via virtual or in-person mode,” she said, though the hearing is slated to take place online.
On May 27, the TADA Court had summoned Rubaiya Sayeed – the daughter of then home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who was kidnapped by the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front on December 8,1989 – in person. Rubaiya, who stays in Tamil Nadu,is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, which took over the investigation in the early 1990s.
The militants had demanded the release of five arrested militants in return for Rubaiya’s release and the government had conceded their demand. Rubaiya Sayeed was eventually released December 13, 1989.
On January 11, 2021, over 30 years after the kidnapping, the TADA Court had ordered that the charges be framed against Yasin Malik and nine others – Ali Mohamad Mir, Mohammad Zaman Mir, Iqbal Ahmad Gandroo , Javed Ahmad Mir , Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo alias Nana Ji alia Saleem , Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Wajahat Bashir , Mehraj-ud-Din Sheikh and Showkat Ahmad Bakshi.
The same TADA court in March 2020 had framed charges against Yasin Malik and six others allegedly involved in the killing of four unarmed Indian Air Force (IAF) officials including squadron leader Ravi Khanna in 1990 in Kashmir. Squadron leader Khanna was among four Indian Air Force officials shot dead by car-borne militants of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, allegedly including Yasin Malik, on the outskirts of Srinagar in January 1990.
-
Two months after terms ended, MCD prods 37 councillors to return laptops
New Delhi: Although the terms of councillors of Delhi's three municipal corporations, which have since been merged, ended some two months ago, 37 of them have not returned their official laptops and other office accessories, officials said. Municipal authorities have written letters to the 37 former councillors from all three political parties to return the government property, they said on condition of anonymity.
-
Not permitted to pay tributes to 1931 martyrs: PAGD
Each year, leaders of all mainstream parties visit Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on July 13 to pay tributes to the 22 protesters who were gunned down by the erstwhile Maharaja's troops in 1931. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said, “We were not allowed to go there. There used to be a holiday on this day earlier, but now things have changed,” Abdullah said.
-
167 fresh Covid infections push Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload to 865
Tricity's active caseload shot up to 865 on Wednesday, with 167 people testing positive. After the daily infections dropped to 69 on Monday, the number had climbed to 181 the very next day and continued to stay over 100 for the second straight day on Wednesday. At 72, Chandigarh led tricity's daily case count, followed by Mohali with 62 and Panchkula with 33.
-
Pre-emptive, not reactive: Experts laud Grap policy shift
Environmental experts on Wednesday welcomed the revised graded response action plan (Grap) announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management, and said by going for pre-emptive action based on the air quality index projections the measures are expected to bring down peak-level pollution in Delhi-NCR.
-
1.8 kg gold bar found under passenger seat on Dubai flight at Chandigarh airport
Customs officials found 1.8 kg gold concealed under a passenger seat on the Dubai flight that landed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Wednesday evening. Estimated to be worth ₹92 lakh, the gold, forged in the form of a U-shaped bar, was concealed in a black plastic shell and affixed under a passenger seat using a Velcro strap. Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the gold, weighing 1.80 kg, was 99.49% pure.
