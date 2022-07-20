Yasin Malik should get a fair trial: Sajad Lone
People’s Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday said that chief of the now banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik should get a fair trial.
Lone’s comments came after Malik was identified by Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, in her abduction case in 1989, before a special court in Jammu last week.
Malik, who is undergoing life imprisonment in a terror-funding case, has said that he will be going on a hunger strike from July 22 in Tihar jail if his demands of a fair trial and ensuring his physical presence in the courts are not fulfilled.
Malik has moved an application seeking his personal appearance as trials in two other cases against him -- Rubaiya kidnapping and killing of four Indian Air Force officers -- are going on.
“We may have a thousand disagreements with Yasin Malik, but he deserves a fair trial. He deserves a trial where he is able to present his side,” Lone said on the sidelines of a function of his party.
Lone, a former separatist, had switched sides in 2009 and joined the pro-India politics by fighting parliamentary elections, a first separatist to do so in Kashmir after militancy erupted in the Valley in 1989.
He later made it to the state assembly and became a cabinet minister with the BJP support. When the Centre had revoked Article 370 in 2019, Lone was detained for 360 days.
He also criticised Rubaiya’s sister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti for saying said that she was bound by law to participate in the identification process, which she could not ‘refuse’.
“She (Mehbooba) is an advocate of reconciliation that we need to talk to Pakistan, Salahuddin or militants. If I was at her place, I would have adopted the other model; that of Priyanka Gandhi, who forgave her father’s killers,” Lone said.
He said that in this case, it was a kidnapping. “Though it was wrong and we condemn that, in the spirit of reconciliation given that Malik is already under life imprisonment, the other way could have been adopted. I think the people of Kashmir should also see whether any mainstream party really wants reconciliation,” Lone added.
Rubaiya was kidnapped in December 1989 when her father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, was the Union home minister at the VP Singh-led National Front government.
She was kidnapped by the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front on December 8, 1989, and released on December 13. Five jailed militants were released to secure her safe return.
Rubaiya, who now lives in Chennai, appeared before the special court dealing with cases under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act after summons were served to her. She identified Malik through photographs, her lawyer Anil Sethi had said on Friday.
On January 11, 2021, the TADA court had ordered that charges be framed against Malik and nine others in her abduction case.
Prominent health expert joins People’s Conference
Former deputy director, health, Dr Bashir Chalkoo from Uri joined the People’s Conference on Tuesday, giving a shot in the arm to the Sajad Lone-led outfit.
Chalkoo was welcomed into the party fold by the party president Lone at his residence at Churchlane in Srinagar along with many workers from the northern frontier tehsil of Uri, the party said.
Lone said that his party would hugely benefit from Chalkoo’s experience in public life whose entry into the party fold indicates the ‘positive impact’ his party has made among the people of J&K.
-
Speed up restoration work of historic sites: Apni Party
Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday appealed to the government to speed up the restoration work of the historic sites, particularly Dogra Palace- Mubarak Mandi, and promote tourism with a motive to protect the interest of the business community and tourism sector in Jammu. Bukhari was speaking at a programme here wherein several women from RS Pura and a sarpanch, Ashok Kumar, besides two panchs joined the Apni Party.
-
Azad likely to be face of Congress’ election campaign in J&K
The Congress could make former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad the 'face' of its election campaign in the upcoming polls in the UT and nominate a new president for the party's J&K unit. After J&K Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir offered to resign from his post, all top leaders were called to Delhi where they met the AICC leadership comprising general secretary KC Venogopal, Ambika Soni and Azad on last Wednesday.
-
HP’s Covid positivity rate rises to 11%; five deaths reported in 1 week
As Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh witness a surge, the state's positivity rate has jumped to 10.7% from 8.5% registered last week. Kangra, Shimla and Mandi are the worst-affected districts. As many as 15 girl students of Government College of Teachers Education in Dharamshala have tested positive for Covid and been isolated. Mandi was on the top of the tally with a positivity rate of 19.2%. Kangra has the positivity rate of 10.2%.
-
Public transport in HP to now have a panic button
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated vehicle location tracking device, emergency panic button system and command centre of the state transport department for the public in Shimla on Tuesday. He said that the tracking device with panic button system and the command centre have been connected with the emergency response support system -- 112.
-
Undertrial Nigerian national dies in Himachal after stroke
An undertrial Nigerian national who was lodged in Kullu sub-jail in a drug case died after an acute artery stroke, police said on Tuesday. Izuchukwu (38), died in Mandi district on Monday while he was being taken to a hospital in Shimla for treatment, Superintendent of Police (Kullu) Gurdev Sharma said. “Izuchukwu fell unconscious on Monday morning and was admitted to Kullu regional hospital,” Sharma said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics