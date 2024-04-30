Year on, Giaspura gas leak victims’ kin await justice

After a year of Giaspura gas leak incident, the green activists on Tuesday gathered and paid tribute to the persons who have lost their lives. No one has been held responsible for the incident. City residents pay tributes to the victims on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The activists said despite the passage of time, justice for the victims remains elusive. While some financial assistance has been provided, the compensation entitled to the minor survivor of a victim, Saurabh Goyal, has yet not been fully delivered. Out of the promised ₹50 lakh, only ₹45 lakh have been paid, the balance remains unexplained, alleged the activists.

The families of the deceased are awaiting justice. So far, no one is held responsible or apprehended for the incident.

The incident occurred on April 30 last year, claiming the lives of 11 individuals, including three minors, and injuring four others allegedly due to toxic gas inhalation. While it was speculated that the gas had emitted from a sewage chamber, the exact cause of the accident remains ambiguous to this day.

The activists lit candles and laid flowers in front of a collective photograph of the ones who lost their lives. The volunteers engaged with the affected families and urged residents to remain vigilant against such incidents in the future. They emphasised the importance of promptly reporting any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The activists also advocated for the formation of neighbourhood welfare committees to safeguard residents’ interests and ensure a safe environment. They called for the establishment of more neighbourhood clinics with ambulance services and abolition of mixed land use practices in densely populated areas.

Advocate RS Arora lead the initiative and expressed concern over delay in improving living conditions and delivering justice to the victims. He said the government agencies need to take proactive measures to prevent similar incidents in future. The case is awaiting justice in National Green Tribunal.